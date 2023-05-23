La Liga responded harshly to accusations from Vinicius

The head of La Liga, Javier Tebas, responded to Real Madrid striker Vinicius Júnior, who claimed that the Spanish championship belongs to racists.

Tebas recalled that La Liga has tried to explain to the player its position on cases of racism, but Vinicius has twice failed to show up for agreed meetings.

He also urged the player to be informed about the competencies of La Liga and the work it does.

Another scandal involving the player occurred in the match against Valencia (0-1), when he received a red card.