"Arsenal" is ready to pay over 100 million for the midfielder of the English national team

"Arsenal" is reportedly interested in midfielder Declan Rice from "West Ham" and the English national team, according to The Telegraph. The club is looking to acquire the player in the summer transfer window and is prepared to pay €106 million for his services. However, it may still fall short of "West Ham's" valuation of €115-120 million.

Previously, it was reported that other clubs, including "Manchester United" and "Chelsea," are also interested in the midfielder.

In the current season, the 24-year-old Rice has played 46 matches in all competitions for "West Ham," scoring four goals and providing four assists. His contract with the club runs until the summer of 2024, with an option to extend it until 2025.

