"Arsenal" has initiated negotiations with their captain

"Arsenal" is planning to extend the contract of their team captain, Martin Ødegaard.

According to journalist Simon Collings, the London club intends to retain all the players who form the core of the team in the current season.

Ødegaard joined "Arsenal" in the summer of 2021. This season, the 24-year-old Norwegian midfielder has been given the captain's armband.

In the current season, Ødegaard has scored 15 goals and provided 7 assists in the English Premier League.

His current contract is set to expire in the summer of 2025.