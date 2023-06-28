Arsenal has found reinforcements in the Netherlands

PSV midfielder Xavi Simons may move to a top English club.

According to a source, English vice-champion Arsenal are interested in his services.

The media also write that Manchester United, Brighton, RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund are also interested in the player.

Those wishing to acquire the young player will have to pay around £30 million.

Last season, Simons played 48 matches, scored 22 goals and assisted 12 times.