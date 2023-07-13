Arsenal failed to defeat the club of the Second Bundesliga in a friendly match

Arsenal played to a 1-1 draw against Nurnberg in a friendly match held at the Max-Morlock-Stadion in Nurnberg.

Bukayo Saka opened the scoring for Arsenal early in the match, while Kanzo Okunuki saved Nurnberg from defeat with a goal early in the second half.

Nurnberg (Germany) - Arsenal (London, England) 1:1 (0:1)

Goals: Saka, 7 - 0:1, Okunuki, 62 - 1:1

Nurnberg lineup: Matenia (Klaus, 46), Valentini (Gyamera, 68), Lawrence (Gurleen, 68), Ivan Marques (Hübner, 68), Handwerker (Kastrup, 68), Brown, Geis (Lune, 68), Dæhli (Daferner, 68), Dua (Goller, 46), Hayashi (Lokemper, 68), Okunuki (Schleimer, 68).

Arsenal lineup: Ramsdale (Hein, 46), White (Walters, 77), Gabriel (Trosti, 60), Saliba (Soares, 46), Kiver (Tierney, 46), Partey (Gerson, 46), Vieira (Nwakali, 60), Saka (Gabriel Jesus, 46), Trossard (Balogun, 55), Nelson (Havertz, 46), Nketiah (Lewis-Skelly, 78).

Arsenal finished in second place in the Premier League last season, earning a spot in the UEFA Champions League for the 2023/2024 season. Nurnberg secured a 14th-place finish in the German 2. Bundesliga and was unable to secure promotion.