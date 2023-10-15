Arsenal enters negotiations with Barcelona for Antwerp player

Next summer, Barcelona plans to sign a new defensive midfielder, preferably a young talent who can replace Oriol Romeu. Antwerp's player, Arthur Vermeeren, is on their list, but the Blaugrana will face competition from other clubs, including London's Arsenal. According to Spanish publication Sport, Arsenal currently holds an advantage in the race to sign the midfielder.

According to Transfermarkt, the contract value of the 18-year-old player is €17 million. It is expected that Antwerp may request a slightly higher fee, but it is unlikely to exceed €20 million, a price that is acceptable to the English club.

Barcelona is currently facing more challenging financial circumstances, and if their situation improves in the coming months, they may also make an offer to the player. However, it is believed that they have shifted their focus more towards 18-year-old Corinthians player Gabriel Moscardo.

Arthur Vermeeren has been playing for Antwerp since the previous season, having featured in 38 matches and scoring one goal. In the current season, he actively contributes to the team and often starts in the lineup. Despite his relatively young age, Vermeeren has already made his debut for the Belgian national team, albeit with just a few minutes of play. In their recent match against Austria, Vermeeren came on as a substitute for Bakayoko in the 87th minute and played for ten minutes.