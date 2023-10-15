RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Arsenal enters negotiations with Barcelona for Antwerp player

Arsenal enters negotiations with Barcelona for Antwerp player

Football news Today, 09:13
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
Arsenal enters negotiations with Barcelona for Antwerp player Photo from manunitedcore.com/Author unknown

Next summer, Barcelona plans to sign a new defensive midfielder, preferably a young talent who can replace Oriol Romeu. Antwerp's player, Arthur Vermeeren, is on their list, but the Blaugrana will face competition from other clubs, including London's Arsenal. According to Spanish publication Sport, Arsenal currently holds an advantage in the race to sign the midfielder.

According to Transfermarkt, the contract value of the 18-year-old player is €17 million. It is expected that Antwerp may request a slightly higher fee, but it is unlikely to exceed €20 million, a price that is acceptable to the English club.

Barcelona is currently facing more challenging financial circumstances, and if their situation improves in the coming months, they may also make an offer to the player. However, it is believed that they have shifted their focus more towards 18-year-old Corinthians player Gabriel Moscardo.

Arthur Vermeeren has been playing for Antwerp since the previous season, having featured in 38 matches and scoring one goal. In the current season, he actively contributes to the team and often starts in the lineup. Despite his relatively young age, Vermeeren has already made his debut for the Belgian national team, albeit with just a few minutes of play. In their recent match against Austria, Vermeeren came on as a substitute for Bakayoko in the 87th minute and played for ten minutes.

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Arsenal Royal Antwerp Premier League England LaLiga Spain
Popular news
It's not Lampard. The new head coach of Rangers has been announced Football news Today, 09:10 It's not Lampard. The new head coach of Rangers has been announced
9.00 Mbappe points! Player ratings for the Euro qualifier match between the Netherlands and France Football news 13 oct 2023, 17:54 9.00 Mbappe points! Player ratings for the Euro qualifier match between the Netherlands and France
In the Euro 2024 qualifiers, Portugal defeated Slovakia, while Bosnia dealt with Liechtenstein Football news 13 oct 2023, 16:49 In the Euro 2024 qualifiers, Portugal defeated Slovakia, while Bosnia dealt with Liechtenstein
Euro 2024. Mbappe's double and masterpiece. France beat the Netherlands Football news 13 oct 2023, 16:43 Euro 2024. Mbappe's double and masterpiece. France beat the Netherlands
Ronaldo scored a brace in his milestone match for the Portugal national team Football news 13 oct 2023, 15:56 Ronaldo scored a brace in his milestone match for the Portugal national team
Bayern will begin negotiations regarding the extension of the contract with their winger Football news 13 oct 2023, 14:40 Bayern will begin negotiations regarding the extension of the contract with their winger
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 09:45 Bayern Munich is interested in a winger from Girona Football news Today, 09:13 Arsenal enters negotiations with Barcelona for Antwerp player Football news Today, 09:10 It's not Lampard. The new head coach of Rangers has been announced Football news Today, 08:36 VIDEO. Gol olimpico? How Messi nearly orchestrated a wonder goal from a corner for Argentina Football news Today, 08:33 Messi travels to China with Inter Miami Football news Today, 07:53 The Arsenal player has extended his contract with the club Football news Today, 07:23 Premier League investors are negotiating the possibility of broadcasting all matches Football news Today, 06:51 The Barcelona player said he wants to play for the Catalan club all his life Football news Today, 06:22 Barcelona wants to sign Chelsea defender Football news Today, 06:12 UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Standindgs, Schedule and Results for Matchday 8
Sport Predictions
Football Today Switzerland vs Belarus prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023 Football Today Czech Republic vs Faroe Islands prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023 Football Today Norway vs Spain prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023 Football Today Wales vs Croatia prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023 Football Today Romania vs Andorra prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023 Football Today Turkey vs Latvia prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023 Football Today Poland vs Moldova prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023 Football 16 oct 2023 Azerbaijan vs Austria prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023 Football 16 oct 2023 Iceland vs Liechtenstein prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023 Football 16 oct 2023 Bosnia vs Portugal prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023