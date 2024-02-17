Arsenal cruised past Burnley with ease. All goals and highlights
Football news Yesterday, 17:22
Photo: twitter.com/Arsenal/ Author unknown
Arsenal embarked on a visit to Burnley for a match in the latest round of the English Premier League. Arteta's charges arrived at Turf Moor in high spirits, having previously thrashed West Ham 6-0 and boasting a four-game winning streak.
The hosts were utterly helpless against the Gunners, conceding a staggering five unanswered goals. Saka notched a brace, while Odegaard, Trossard, and Havertz each contributed a goal.
Following this encounter, Arsenal remained in second place, still trailing Liverpool by two points. Meanwhile, Kompany's proteges find themselves in the penultimate position, narrowly ahead of Sheffield United only on additional metrics.
Burnley 0-5 Arsenal
Goals: Odegaard 4, Saka 41 (pen), 47, Trossard 66, Havertz 78
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news Yesterday, 14:32 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 25th round
Football news Yesterday, 10:30 Real Madrid intends to invite not only Mbappe from PSG
Golf News 15 feb 2024, 21:41 The Genesis Invitational. Compilation of the Best Shots from the First Round
Football news 15 feb 2024, 11:33 Mbappé has informed the president of PSG that he will depart the club in the summer
Football news 15 feb 2024, 04:31 Milan, Roma and Ajax matches. Europa League and Conference League play-offs start today
Football news 14 feb 2024, 16:34 Cristiano Ronaldo played the 1000th match in his career
Latest News
Football news Today, 07:51 Loss for Juventus. The team captain was injured and will miss about two weeks Football news Today, 07:21 Inter – Atletico Madrid: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Today, 07:05 Luka Modric is disappointed with his season at Real Madrid. He wanted to end his career differently Football news Today, 06:44 Travel to Barcelona? The President of the Catalan club responded ambiguously to such assumptions Football news Today, 06:16 Everton vs Crystal Palace. Predicted line-ups and latest news MMA News Today, 05:24 The main fight of the UFC300 tournament has been named. The light heavyweight title will be at stake Football news Today, 04:55 Real Madrid's key center back will soon return to the team after injury Football news Today, 04:42 PSV Eindhoven vs Borussia Dortmund: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Today, 03:55 Barcelona have identified their main candidate to replace Xavi Hernandez Football news Today, 03:30 PSG continues to look for a replacement for Mbappe. Now they're interested in Marcus Rashford
Sport Predictions
Football Today Royal AM vs Kaizer Chiefs prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Football Today Udinese vs Cagliari prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Football Today Empoli vs Fiorentina prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Football Today Sheffield United vs Brighton prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Football Today Freiburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Football Today Granada vs Almeria prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Football Today TS Galaxy vs Golden Arrows prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Football Today Ankaragücü vs Galatasaray prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Football Today Bochum vs Bayern prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Football Today Luton vs Manchester United prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024