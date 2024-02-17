Arsenal cruised past Burnley with ease. All goals and highlights

Arsenal embarked on a visit to Burnley for a match in the latest round of the English Premier League. Arteta's charges arrived at Turf Moor in high spirits, having previously thrashed West Ham 6-0 and boasting a four-game winning streak.

The hosts were utterly helpless against the Gunners, conceding a staggering five unanswered goals. Saka notched a brace, while Odegaard, Trossard, and Havertz each contributed a goal.

Following this encounter, Arsenal remained in second place, still trailing Liverpool by two points. Meanwhile, Kompany's proteges find themselves in the penultimate position, narrowly ahead of Sheffield United only on additional metrics.

Burnley 0-5 Arsenal

Goals: Odegaard 4, Saka 41 (pen), 47, Trossard 66, Havertz 78