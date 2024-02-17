Arsenal continues its triumphant march. The Gunners demolished Burnley, with Saka once again brace

Arsenal traveled to face one of the main underdogs of the Premier League - Burnley.

The title contender encountered no significant obstacles in today's match. The Gunners got down to business without delay: as early as the 4th minute, Odegaard found the back of the net after a delivery from Martinelli. Towards the end of the half, Mikel Arteta's men earned the right to take a penalty for a foul on Assignon inside Burnley's penalty area. Saka confidently converted the sentence.

At the outset of the second half, Bukayo completed his brace, extinguishing any hint of intrigue in the match. And it was Trossard and Havertz who sealed the hosts' fate, making the scoreline rather indecent.

The Gunners continued their victorious march: the red and whites have won their last five Premier League matches with a goal difference of 21:3. The last time the London side dropped points in the league was back in the previous year.

With 55 points, Arsenal temporarily leapfrogged Manchester City to claim the second spot in the table. Burnley remains in second-to-last, 19th position.

Premier League, 25th Round

Burnley - Arsenal - 0:5

Goals: Odegaard, 4, Saka, 41 (pen.), 47, Trossard, 66, Havertz, 78