Argentine Champion Decided

Argentine Champion Decided

Football news Today, 10:50
Photo: River Plate Instagram/Author Unknown

In the 25th round of the Argentine championship, River Plate defeated Estudiantes 3-1 at home and secured the championship title.

Lucas Beltran opened the scoring early in the match. In the 18th minute, Nicolas de la Cruz scored the second goal, and Ezequiel Barco extended the lead to 3-0 in the 31st minute. Mauro Mendez scored the only goal for the away team in the middle of the second half.

With 57 points, River Plate secured the championship title, becoming unreachable for their competitors.

River Plate claimed their 37th Argentine championship title, setting a new record in the country. Their closest rival is Boca Juniors, who has won the title 29 times.

River Plate 3-1 Estudiantes (3-0)
Goals: Beltran 2' - 1-0, De la Cruz 18' - 2-0, Barco 31' (penalty) - 3-0, Mendez 67' - 3-1

River Plate: Armani, Casco, Gonzalez (Rojas, 81), Paulo Diaz, Enzo Diaz, Almendra, Perez, De la Cruz, Barco, Fernandez (Solari, 57), Beltran (Borja, 67).

Estudiantes: Sappa, Mas, Fernandez (Sapiola, 78), Lollo, Mancuso, Godoy (Guason, 68), Ascacibar, Rodriguez (Sosa, 68), Zuculini, Rollheiser (Mendez, 46), Carrillo (Moreno, 46).

