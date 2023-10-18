RU RU NG NG
Argentina national team veteran has announced when he will end his international career

Photo: twitter.com/FabrizioRomano / Author unknown

Veteran Argentine winger Angel Di Maria has announced the date of his retirement from the Argentine national team. He made this declaration during the radio program "TodoPasa."

According to Di Maria, the Copa America 2024 will mark the end of his international career.

"There will be the Copa America, and it will be my last. I came to Benfica, and they give me the opportunity to continue my career with the national team. I'm doing everything possible to be there." - said Di Maria.

Currently, the 35-year-old footballer plays for Benfica Lisbon. He missed Argentina's national team matches in October due to an injury.

Di Maria has 134 caps and 29 goals to his name for the national team. He ranks fourth in terms of appearances for Argentina and seventh in terms of goals. Among active Argentine footballers, only Lionel Messi has better statistics.

Earlier, Lionel Messi also commented on his future with the national team.

