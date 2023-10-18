RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Messi spoke about his future in the Argentina national team

Messi spoke about his future in the Argentina national team

Football news Today, 04:32
Messi spoke about his future in the Argentina national team

Lionel Messi, striker of the Argentina national team and Inter Miami, spoke about how he is preparing for the next matches of the national team.

On October 18, the Argentines won the Peruvian national team with a score of 2:0, and Messi scored a double. The meeting took place as part of the qualifying round for the 2026 World Cup.

“At the moment I will train and try to be in the best shape for the matches against Uruguay and Brazil in November. After that I will spend a holiday in Argentina, I will have much more time than usual, and in January I will start pre-season training with a clean slate ", Mundo Deportivo quotes Messi as saying.

After four matches played, the Argentine team is confidently leading the standings, while their main competitors, the Brazilians, can no longer win two matches in a row. On the night of October 18, the five-time world champions unexpectedly lost to the Uruguay team.

