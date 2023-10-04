RU RU NG NG
Antwerp vs Shakhtar Donetsk: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel

Antwerp vs Shakhtar Donetsk: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel

Football news Today, 04:32
Photo: shakhtar.com / Author unknown

Antwerp and Shakhtar Donetsk were immediately pegged as the underdogs of UEFA Champions League Group H. Their initial performances only reinforced this perception; the Belgian outfit was comprehensively defeated by Barcelona with a 0-5 scoreline, whilst the representatives from Donetsk faltered against Porto, succumbing 1-3. Their head-to-head clash is primarily an opportunity to gain the upper hand in the tussle for the third spot, which would secure a berth in the UEFA Europa League knockout stages. However, it also offers a chance to rekindle hopes of advancing to the last 16 of the Champions League.

The showdown between Antwerp and Shakhtar Donetsk is slated for Tuesday, October 4th, at the Bosuilstadion. Kick-off is set for 18:45 Central European Time.

Below, we've curated details on where you can catch this pivotal fixture in your region.

  • Australia - Stan Sport
  • Cameroon - SuperSport
  • Canada - DAZN
  • Kenya - SuperSport
  • New Zealand - beIN
  • Nigeria - SuperSport
  • South Africa - SuperSport
  • Uganda - SuperSport
  • United Kingdom - TNT Sports
  • United States - CBS, TUDN

Other countries:

  • Algeria - beIN
  • Angola - SuperSport
  • Anguilla - Flow Sports
  • Antigua and Barbuda - Flow Sports
  • Bahamas - Flow Sports
  • Barbados - Flow Sports
  • Belize - ESPN Norte
  • Botswana - SuperSport
  • British Virgin Islands - Flow Sports
  • Cayman Islands - Flow Sports
  • China - CCTV, iQIYI
  • Dominica - Flow Sports
  • Gambia - SuperSport
  • Ghana - SuperSport
  • Grenada - Flow Sports
  • Hong Kong - beIN
  • India - Sony
  • Ireland - RTE, Virgin, Livescore
  • Israel - The Sports Channel
  • Jamaica - Flow Sports
  • Japan - WOWOW
  • Lesotho - SuperSport
  • Liberia - SuperSport
  • Madagascar - SuperSport
  • Malawi - SuperSport
  • Mauritius - SuperSport
  • Namibia - SuperSport
  • Palestine - beIN
  • Panama - Flow Sports
  • Rwanda - SuperSport
  • Saint Lucia - Flow Sports
  • Sierra Leone - SuperSport
  • Singapore - beIN
  • South Sudan - beIN
  • Sudan - SuperSport
  • Tanzania - SuperSport
  • Trinidad and Tobago - Flow Sports
  • Zambia - SuperSport
  • Zimbabwe - SuperSport
