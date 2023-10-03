UEFA Champions League 2023–24: : latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 2
The enthralling encounters of the UEFA Champions League's second matchday will unfurl on the 3rd and 4th of October.
Tuesday's marquee clashes are poised to transpire on Italian soil: Real Madrid will venture to Napoli, while Benfica seeks glory against Inter Milan.
Wednesday will witness another installment of the increasingly classic UEFA Champions League rivalry between RB Leipzig and Manchester City in recent years. Furthermore, Borussia Dortmund will lock horns with AC Milan, while Newcastle United is set to confront the formidable Paris Saint-Germain.
Below, we have curated for you a schedule and outcomes of all the matchday's fixtures in the current UEFA Champions League tour, as well as the standings in each group for your perusal.
Time - CET
Group A
Matchday 2. 03.10
21:00 Manchester United - Galatasaray
21:00 Copenhagen - Bayern
Matchday 3. 24.10
18:45 Galatasaray - Bayern Munich
21:00 Manchester United - Copenhagen
Group B
Matchday 2. 03.10
21:00 Lens - Arsenal
21:00 PSV - Sevilla
Matchday 3. 24.10
21:00 Lens - PSV
21:00 Sevilla - Arsenal
Group C
Matchday 2. 03.10
18:45 Union Berlin - Braga
21:00 Napoli - Real Madrid
Matchday 3. 24.10
21:00 Union Berlin - Napoli
21:00 Braga - Real Madrid
Group D
Matchday 2. 03.10
18:45 Red Bull Salzburg - Real Sociedad
21:00 Inter - Benfica
Matchday 3. 24.10
18:45 Inter - RB Zalzburg
21:00 Benfica - Real Sociedad
Group E
Matchday 2. 04.10
18:45 Atletico Madrid - Feyenoord
21:00 Celtic - Lazio
Matchday 3. 25.10
18:45 Feyenoord - Lazio
21:00 Celtic - Atletico de Madrid
Group F
Matchday 2. 04.10
21:00 Borussia Dortmund - Milan
21:00 Newcastle United - Paris Saint-Germain
Matchday 3. 25.10
21:00 Newcastle United - Borussia Dortmund
21:00 Paris Saint-Germain - Milan
Group G
Matchday 2. 04.10
21:00 RB Leipzig - Manchester City
21:00 Red Star Belgrade - Young Boys
Matchday 3. 25.10
21:00 RB Leipzig - Red Star Belgrade
21:00 Young Boys - Manchester City
Group H
Matchday 2. 04.10
18:45 Antwerp - Shakhtar Donetsk
21:00 Porto - Barcelona
Matchday 3. 25.10
18:45 Barcelona - Shakhtar Donetsk
21:00 Antwerp v Porto