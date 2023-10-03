RU RU NG NG
UEFA Champions League 2023–24: : latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 2

Football news Today, 11:45
UEFA Champions League 2023–24: : latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 2

The enthralling encounters of the UEFA Champions League's second matchday will unfurl on the 3rd and 4th of October.

Tuesday's marquee clashes are poised to transpire on Italian soil: Real Madrid will venture to Napoli, while Benfica seeks glory against Inter Milan.

Wednesday will witness another installment of the increasingly classic UEFA Champions League rivalry between RB Leipzig and Manchester City in recent years. Furthermore, Borussia Dortmund will lock horns with AC Milan, while Newcastle United is set to confront the formidable Paris Saint-Germain.

Below, we have curated for you a schedule and outcomes of all the matchday's fixtures in the current UEFA Champions League tour, as well as the standings in each group for your perusal.

Time - CET

Group A

Matchday 2. 03.10
21:00 Manchester United - Galatasaray
21:00 Copenhagen - Bayern

Таблица, представленная Sofascore

Matchday 3. 24.10
18:45 Galatasaray - Bayern Munich
21:00 Manchester United - Copenhagen

Group B

Matchday 2. 03.10
21:00 Lens - Arsenal
21:00 PSV - Sevilla

Таблица, представленная Sofascore

Matchday 3. 24.10
21:00 Lens - PSV
21:00 Sevilla - Arsenal

Group C

Matchday 2. 03.10
18:45 Union Berlin - Braga
21:00 Napoli - Real Madrid

Таблица, представленная Sofascore

Matchday 3. 24.10
21:00 Union Berlin - Napoli
21:00 Braga - Real Madrid

Group D

Matchday 2. 03.10
18:45 Red Bull Salzburg - Real Sociedad
21:00 Inter - Benfica

Таблица, представленная Sofascore

Matchday 3. 24.10
18:45 Inter - RB Zalzburg
21:00 Benfica - Real Sociedad

Group E

Matchday 2. 04.10
18:45 Atletico Madrid - Feyenoord
21:00 Celtic - Lazio

Таблица, представленная Sofascore

Matchday 3. 25.10
18:45 Feyenoord - Lazio
21:00 Celtic - Atletico de Madrid

Group F

Matchday 2. 04.10
21:00 Borussia Dortmund - Milan
21:00 Newcastle United - Paris Saint-Germain

Таблица, представленная Sofascore

Matchday 3. 25.10
21:00 Newcastle United - Borussia Dortmund
21:00 Paris Saint-Germain - Milan

Group G

Matchday 2. 04.10
21:00 RB Leipzig - Manchester City
21:00 Red Star Belgrade - Young Boys

Таблица, представленная Sofascore

Matchday 3. 25.10
21:00 RB Leipzig - Red Star Belgrade
21:00 Young Boys - Manchester City

Group H

Matchday 2. 04.10
18:45 Antwerp - Shakhtar Donetsk
21:00 Porto - Barcelona

Таблица, представленная Sofascore

Matchday 3. 25.10
18:45 Barcelona - Shakhtar Donetsk
21:00 Antwerp v Porto

