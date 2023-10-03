UEFA Champions League 2023–24: : latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 2

The enthralling encounters of the UEFA Champions League's second matchday will unfurl on the 3rd and 4th of October.

Tuesday's marquee clashes are poised to transpire on Italian soil: Real Madrid will venture to Napoli, while Benfica seeks glory against Inter Milan.

Wednesday will witness another installment of the increasingly classic UEFA Champions League rivalry between RB Leipzig and Manchester City in recent years. Furthermore, Borussia Dortmund will lock horns with AC Milan, while Newcastle United is set to confront the formidable Paris Saint-Germain.

Below, we have curated for you a schedule and outcomes of all the matchday's fixtures in the current UEFA Champions League tour, as well as the standings in each group for your perusal.

Time - CET

Group A

Matchday 2. 03.10

21:00 Manchester United - Galatasaray

21:00 Copenhagen - Bayern

Matchday 3. 24.10

18:45 Galatasaray - Bayern Munich

21:00 Manchester United - Copenhagen

Group B

Matchday 2. 03.10

21:00 Lens - Arsenal

21:00 PSV - Sevilla

Matchday 3. 24.10

21:00 Lens - PSV

21:00 Sevilla - Arsenal

Group C

Matchday 2. 03.10

18:45 Union Berlin - Braga

21:00 Napoli - Real Madrid

Matchday 3. 24.10

21:00 Union Berlin - Napoli

21:00 Braga - Real Madrid

Group D

Matchday 2. 03.10

18:45 Red Bull Salzburg - Real Sociedad

21:00 Inter - Benfica

Matchday 3. 24.10

18:45 Inter - RB Zalzburg

21:00 Benfica - Real Sociedad

Group E

Matchday 2. 04.10

18:45 Atletico Madrid - Feyenoord

21:00 Celtic - Lazio

Matchday 3. 25.10

18:45 Feyenoord - Lazio

21:00 Celtic - Atletico de Madrid

Group F

Matchday 2. 04.10

21:00 Borussia Dortmund - Milan

21:00 Newcastle United - Paris Saint-Germain

Matchday 3. 25.10

21:00 Newcastle United - Borussia Dortmund

21:00 Paris Saint-Germain - Milan

Group G

Matchday 2. 04.10

21:00 RB Leipzig - Manchester City

21:00 Red Star Belgrade - Young Boys

Matchday 3. 25.10

21:00 RB Leipzig - Red Star Belgrade

21:00 Young Boys - Manchester City

Group H

Matchday 2. 04.10

18:45 Antwerp - Shakhtar Donetsk

21:00 Porto - Barcelona