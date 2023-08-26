Antoine Griezmann names unexpected career priority

Forward for Madrid's "Atletico" and the French national team, Antoine Griezmann, unexpectedly stated that he would like to play in the North American MLS league.

"I follow Messi's game. He is the greatest footballer in history. Leo fills stadiums, scores a lot of goals, and wins matches. Messi's invitation is the best thing that MLS could have done both in terms of football and marketing. I also dream of playing in MLS. I want to enjoy football. But first, I want to win trophies with "Atletico" and win trophies," Griezmann said, as quoted by ESPN.

The 32-year-old Griezmann first joined "Atletico" in the summer of 2014 from "Real Sociedad". The transfer fee was 30 million euros. Five years later, the Madrid club sold the forward to "Barcelona" for 120 million euros. In the summer of 2021, Griezmann returned to "Atletico" on loan for 10 million euros. Two years later, the Madrid club bought the Frenchman's transfer for 20 million euros. He has played a total of 343 matches for "Atletico" in all competitions, scoring 157 goals and providing 76 assists. With "Los Rojiblancos," he became the winner of the Spanish Super Cup in 2014, won the UEFA Europa League in the 2017/18 season, and also won the UEFA Super Cup in 2018.

Griezmann has been playing for the French national team since 2014. He has played a total of 121 matches for the French national team, scored 43 goals, and provided 36 assists. He became a world champion in 2018 and also won the UEFA Nations League in the 2020/21 season.