Antoine Griezmann is attracting interest from clubs in the United States
Football news Yesterday, 15:20
Madrid Atletico forward Antoine Griezmann is drawing interest from Major League Soccer (MLS) clubs. According to reports from Relevo, the Frenchman may move to another league.
Los Angeles Galaxy is reportedly one of the teams showing interest. The California-based club is said to want to add another Atletico player, Alvaro Morata, to its roster.
Previously, Griezmann expressed a desire to stay at Atletico, where he has once again become a key player for the team and has been consistently scoring goals.
As a reminder, Griezmann returned to Atletico after two years with Barcelona. This season, the 32-year-old Frenchman has played 14 matches for his team, scoring 9 goals. Transfermarkt values the player at 25 million euros.
