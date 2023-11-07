Wayne Rooney has admitted that he had problems with alcohol

Wayne Rooney has revealed that he had problems with alcohol in the early stages of his career, as reported by TalkSport.

«I'd go home, sit in my bedroom for a couple of days and drink until I'd nearly fall asleep. I didn't want to be around anyone. Sometimes you feel embarrassed. You're thinking, 'I've let people down,' and, ultimately, I didn't know how to deal with it other than to drink. When you don't ask for help or guidance from other people, you can find yourself in a very difficult place, and I was there for a few years. Thankfully, I'm not scared to go and speak to people about problems now», - Rooney said.

Wayne Rooney retired from professional football in 2021 while playing for Derby County. After retiring, he worked as a coach at Derby County, then took the helm at D.C. United in the United States. On October 8, he left his position as head coach by mutual agreement and, three days later, took over as manager of Birmingham City.

At present, Birmingham City, under his management, is in 15th place in the Championship, trailing the playoff zone by 6 points.