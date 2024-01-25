Another top African team is officially without a head coach

RU RU NG NG KE KE
Football news Today, 03:02
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Tunisia's national team head coach, Jalel Kadri, has made the decision to resign following the disappointing performance of the team in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

"I have chosen not to continue my work after the match against South Africa (0:0)", – stated Kadri during the post-match press conference.

As a consequence of the draw against South Africa (0:0), the Tunisian national team unexpectedly finished at the bottom of their group. Mali, South Africa, and Namibia advanced to the playoffs.

Kadri becomes the fourth coach to lose his position as a result of the Africa Cup of Nations. Previously, coaches of Ivory Coast, Ghana, and Algeria were relieved of their duties.

The 52-year-old Kadri had been coaching the Tunisian national team since January 2022.

In the World Cup 2026 qualifiers, the Tunisian team commenced with victories over Malawi (1:0) and Sao Tome and Principe.

