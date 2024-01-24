RU RU NG NG KE KE
Ghana national team left without a head coach

Ghana national team left without a head coach

Football news Today, 02:53
Ghana national team left without a head coach

The Ghana Football Association has officially announced the resignation of Chris Hughton from the position of head coach of the national team.

This decision follows the disappointing performance of the "Black Stars" in the 2023 African Cup of Nations. Ghana managed to gather only two points, finishing third in the group behind Egypt and Cape Verde. The team no longer has a chance to advance to the playoffs as one of the top four third-placed teams.

The 65-year-old Irishman took charge of the Ghanaian national team in March of the previous year. Under his guidance, the team won four matches, drew four times, and suffered defeats on four occasions.

In the qualification for the 2026 World Cup, Ghana began with a victory over Madagascar (1-0) and an unexpected loss to the Comoros Islands (0-1).

Ghana's next World Cup qualification match is scheduled for June 3rd against Mali.

