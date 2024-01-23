Ghana's national team set their own African Cup of Nations anti-record

Following yesterday's sensational draw against Mozambique (2:2), the Ghana national team has set its own anti-record in the Africa Cup of Nations.

The "Black Stars" have now gone winless in 7 consecutive AFCON matches. This marks the second consecutive AFCON where Ghana has failed to advance past the group stage.

Ghana's last 7 matches in AFCON:

vs Mozambique – 2:2

vs Egypt – 2:2

vs Cape Verde – 1:2

vs Comoros – 2:3

vs Gabon – 1:1

vs Morocco – 0:1

vs Tunisia – 1:1

Ghana's last victory in AFCON dates back to July 2, 2019, against Guinea-Bissau (2:0). Overall, the team has won only 1 out of their last 12 matches in the Africa Cup of Nations.