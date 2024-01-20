Who has already earned a ticket to the playoffs? All participants in the 1/8 finals AFCON 2023

RU RU NG NG KE KE
In the Ivory Coast, the African Cup of Nations 2023 is in full swing. Currently, teams are competing in the second round, and some national teams have already secured their passage to the next stage.

Twenty-four national teams are participating in the tournament, divided into six groups of four teams each. In the Round of 16, two top-performing teams from each group, along with the four teams securing third place with the best results, will advance.

At present, only two national teams are confirmed to proceed to the knockout stage.

List of participants in the knockout stage of the African Cup of Nations:

  1. Cape Verde
  2. Senegal

The African Cup of Nations kicked off on January 13, and the group stage matches will continue until January 24. The initial matches of the Round of 16 will take place on January 27, with the final matches scheduled for January 30.

Quarterfinals are set for February 2 and 3, while the semifinals will be contested on February 7.

The ultimate showdown, the final match, is slated for February 11 at the "Stade Alassane Ouattara" arena in Abidjan.

A reminder that Senegal is the defending champion holding the title.

