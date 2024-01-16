2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results

Ivory Coast will host a new African Cup of Nations in early 2024. This is the 34th season of the tournament with the participation of the best African teams.

24 national teams will play in the final stage of CAN 2023. The opening match will take place on 13th January, with the final game scheduled for 11th February.

The 24 participants were first divided into six groups of four teams each. The top two national teams from each group, as well as the top four of the six third-placed teams, will advance to the play-off round.

Starting from the Round of 16, matches are played according to the Olympic system: the team that loses immediately leaves the tournament.

The title of champions at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations is defended by Senegal, who won the title for the first time in history in 2021.

Time - CET

Group A

1st round

13/01 21:00 Ivory Coast vs Guinea-Bissau 2:0

14/01 15:00 Nigeria vs Equatorial Guinea 1:1

2nd round

18/01 15:00 Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea-Bissau

18/01 18:00 Ivory Coast vs Nigeria

3rd round

22/01 18:00 Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast

22/01 18:00 Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria

Pos Team G W D L GD Pts 1 Ivory Coast 1 1 0 0 2:0 3 2 Nigeria 1 0 1 0 1:1 1 3 Eq. Guinea 1 0 1 0 1:1 1 4 Guinea-Bissau 1 0 0 1 0:2 0

Group B

1st round

14/01 18:00 Egypt vs Mozambique 2:2

14/01 21:00 Ghana vs Cape Verde 1:2

2nd round

18/01 21:00 Egypt vs Ghana

19/01 15:00 Cape Verde vs Mozambique

3rd round

22/01 21:00 Mozambique vs Ghana

22/01 21:00 Cape Verde vs Egypt

Pos Team G W D L GD Pts 1 Cape Verde 1 1 0 0 2:1 3 2 Egypt 1 0 1 0 2:2 1 3 Mozambique 1 0 1 0 2:2 1 4 Ghana 1 0 0 1 1:2 0

Group C

1st round

15/01 15:00 Senegal vs Gambia 3:0

15/01 18:00 Cameroon vs Guinea 1:1

2nd round

19/01 18:00 Senegal vs Cameroon

19/01 21:00 Guinea vs Gambia

3rd round

23/01 18:00 Guinea vs Senegal

23/01 18:00 Gambia vs Cameroon

Pos Team G W D L GD Pts 1 Senegal 1 1 0 0 3:0 3 2 Guinea 1 0 1 0 1:1 1 3 Cameroon 1 0 1 0 1:1 1 4 Gambia 1 0 0 1 0:3 0

Group D

1st round

15/01 21:00 Algeria vs Angola 1:1

16/01 15:00 Burkina Faso vs Mauritania 1:0

2nd round

20/01 15:00 Algeria vs Burkina Faso

20/01 18:00 Mauritania vs Angola

3rd round

23/01 21:00 Angola vs Burkina Faso

23/01 21:00 Mauritania vs Algeria

Pos Team G W D L GD Pts 1 Burkina Faso 1 1 0 0 1:0 3 2 Algeria 1 0 1 0 1:1 1 3 Angola 1 0 1 0 1:1 1 4 Mauritania 1 0 0 1 0:1 0

Group E

1st round

16/01 18:00 Tunisia vs Namibia 0:1

16/01 21:00 Mali vs South Africa 0:2

2nd round

20/01 21:00 Tunisia vs Mali

21/01 21:00 South Africa vs Namibia

3rd round

24/01 18:00 South Africa vs Tunisia

24/01 18:00 Namibia vs Mali

Pos Team G W D L GD Pts 1 Mali 1 1 0 0 2:0 3 2 Namibia 1 1 0 0 1:0 3 3 Tunisia 1 0 0 1 0:1 0 4 S. Africa 1 0 0 1 0:2 0

Group F

1st round

17/01 18:00 Morocco vs Tanzania

17/01 21:00 DR Congo vs Zambia

2nd round

21/01 15:00 Morocco vs DR Congo

21/01 18:00 Zambia vs Tanzania

3rd round

24/01 21:00 Tanzania vs DR Congo

24/01 21:00 Zambia vs Morocco

Pos Team G W D L GD Pts 1 Morocco 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 2 Tanzania 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 3 DR Congo 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 4 Zambia 0 0 0 0 0:0 0

Ranking of third-placed teams

The top four out of six teams that finish the group stage in third place will advance to the knockout stage

Pos Grp Team GD Pts 1 2 3 4 5 6

Knockout round schedule

Round of 16

27/01 18:00

27/01 21:00

28/01 18:00

28/01 21:00

29/01 18:00

29/01 21:00

30/01 18:00

30/01 21:00

Quarter-finals

02/02 18:00

02/02 21:00

03/02 18:00

03/02 21:00

Semi-finals

07/02 18:00

07/02 21:00

Third place game

10/02 21:00

Final

11/02 21:00