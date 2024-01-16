2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results
Ivory Coast will host a new African Cup of Nations in early 2024. This is the 34th season of the tournament with the participation of the best African teams.
24 national teams will play in the final stage of CAN 2023. The opening match will take place on 13th January, with the final game scheduled for 11th February.
The 24 participants were first divided into six groups of four teams each. The top two national teams from each group, as well as the top four of the six third-placed teams, will advance to the play-off round.
Starting from the Round of 16, matches are played according to the Olympic system: the team that loses immediately leaves the tournament.
The title of champions at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations is defended by Senegal, who won the title for the first time in history in 2021.
Time - CET
Group A
1st round
13/01 21:00 Ivory Coast vs Guinea-Bissau 2:0
14/01 15:00 Nigeria vs Equatorial Guinea 1:1
2nd round
18/01 15:00 Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea-Bissau
18/01 18:00 Ivory Coast vs Nigeria
3rd round
22/01 18:00 Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast
22/01 18:00 Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria
|Pos
|Team
|G
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Ivory Coast
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2:0
|3
|2
|Nigeria
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1:1
|1
|3
|Eq. Guinea
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1:1
|1
|4
|Guinea-Bissau
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0:2
|0
Group B
1st round
14/01 18:00 Egypt vs Mozambique 2:2
14/01 21:00 Ghana vs Cape Verde 1:2
2nd round
18/01 21:00 Egypt vs Ghana
19/01 15:00 Cape Verde vs Mozambique
3rd round
22/01 21:00 Mozambique vs Ghana
22/01 21:00 Cape Verde vs Egypt
|Pos
|Team
|G
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Cape Verde
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2:1
|3
|2
|Egypt
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2:2
|1
|3
|Mozambique
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2:2
|1
|4
|Ghana
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1:2
|0
Group C
1st round
15/01 15:00 Senegal vs Gambia 3:0
15/01 18:00 Cameroon vs Guinea 1:1
2nd round
19/01 18:00 Senegal vs Cameroon
19/01 21:00 Guinea vs Gambia
3rd round
23/01 18:00 Guinea vs Senegal
23/01 18:00 Gambia vs Cameroon
|Pos
|Team
|G
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Senegal
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3:0
|3
|2
|Guinea
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1:1
|1
|3
|Cameroon
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1:1
|1
|4
|Gambia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0:3
|0
Group D
1st round
15/01 21:00 Algeria vs Angola 1:1
16/01 15:00 Burkina Faso vs Mauritania 1:0
2nd round
20/01 15:00 Algeria vs Burkina Faso
20/01 18:00 Mauritania vs Angola
3rd round
23/01 21:00 Angola vs Burkina Faso
23/01 21:00 Mauritania vs Algeria
|Pos
|Team
|G
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Burkina Faso
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1:0
|3
|2
|Algeria
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1:1
|1
|3
|Angola
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1:1
|1
|4
|Mauritania
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0:1
|0
Group E
1st round
16/01 18:00 Tunisia vs Namibia 0:1
16/01 21:00 Mali vs South Africa 0:2
2nd round
20/01 21:00 Tunisia vs Mali
21/01 21:00 South Africa vs Namibia
3rd round
24/01 18:00 South Africa vs Tunisia
24/01 18:00 Namibia vs Mali
|Pos
|Team
|G
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Mali
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2:0
|3
|2
|Namibia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1:0
|3
|3
|Tunisia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0:1
|0
|4
|S. Africa
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0:2
|0
Group F
1st round
17/01 18:00 Morocco vs Tanzania
17/01 21:00 DR Congo vs Zambia
2nd round
21/01 15:00 Morocco vs DR Congo
21/01 18:00 Zambia vs Tanzania
3rd round
24/01 21:00 Tanzania vs DR Congo
24/01 21:00 Zambia vs Morocco
|Pos
|Team
|G
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Morocco
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0:0
|0
|2
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0:0
|0
|3
|DR Congo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0:0
|0
|4
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0:0
|0
Ranking of third-placed teams
The top four out of six teams that finish the group stage in third place will advance to the knockout stage
|Pos
|Grp
|Team
|GD
|Pts
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
Knockout round schedule
Round of 16
27/01 18:00
27/01 21:00
28/01 18:00
28/01 21:00
29/01 18:00
29/01 21:00
30/01 18:00
30/01 21:00
Quarter-finals
02/02 18:00
02/02 21:00
03/02 18:00
03/02 21:00
Semi-finals
07/02 18:00
07/02 21:00
Third place game
10/02 21:00
Final
11/02 21:00