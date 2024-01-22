RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Egypt draws but advances to the knockout stage. Group B results in the AFCON

Egypt draws but advances to the knockout stage. Group B results in the AFCON

Football news Today, 17:04
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Egypt draws but advances to the knockout stage. Group B results in the AFCON Egypt draws but advances to the knockout stage. Group B results in the AFCON

In the African Cup of Nations, the final matches in Group B took place, featuring Cape Verde against Egypt and Mozambique against Ghana.

Cape Verde - Egypt - 2:2

In the first half, the Egyptians dominated possession and had more shots on goal. They controlled the match, but towards the end of the first half, they conceded an unexpected goal. Benshimol managed to score for Cape Verde, giving them the lead.

Egypt took five minutes into the second half to level the score. Trezeguet marked a crucial goal for his team. In the dying minutes, Mostafa, assisted by Trezeguet, secured the victory for Egypt. After VAR review, the referees allowed the goal. It seemed destined to be the winning goal, but fate had other plans. Cape Verde accomplished the impossible and leveled the score.

The tournament hosts accumulate three points, advancing to the knockout stage from the second position. Cape Verde tops the group with seven points.

Mozambique - Ghana - 2:2

As early as the 15th minute, Jordan Ayew converted a penalty to put Ghana ahead. Ayew also doubled the advantage for Ghana with another penalty. Mozambique managed to score from the penalty spot in the 90+1st minute, and just three minutes later, Mandava equalized - 2:2.

Both teams earn two points. Ghana occupies the third position, while Mozambique is eliminated.

Related teams and leagues
Egypt Ghana Cape Verde Mozambique Africa Cup of Nations
Popular news
La Liga. Atlético narrowly defeated Granada on the road Football news Today, 16:55 La Liga. Atlético narrowly defeated Granada on the road
Brighton and Wolverhampton failed to determine a victor in the 21st round of the Premier League Football news Today, 16:39 Brighton and Wolverhampton failed to determine a victor in the 21st round of the Premier League
The all-time leading scorer of the Italian national team has passed away at the age of 79 Football news Today, 14:51 The all-time leading scorer of the Italian national team has passed away at the age of 79
Vinicius Junior, following the incident with Maigna, stated that it is time to incarcerate racists Football news Today, 14:02 Vinicius Junior, following the incident with Maigna, stated that it is time to incarcerate racists
Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria have secured their places in the AFCON playoff Football news Today, 13:58 Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria have secured their places in the AFCON playoff
What a twist. Man City star Kyle Walker cheated on his wife and mistress Football news Today, 12:56 What a twist. Man City star Kyle Walker cheated on his wife and mistress
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:47 Fulham vs Liverpool: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Today, 17:37 January transfer window 2024: Every confirmed English Premier League deal Football news Today, 17:09 All participants in the Playoff Round AFCON 2023 Football news Today, 17:05 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 17:04 Egypt draws but advances to the knockout stage. Group B results in the AFCON Football news Today, 16:59 Juventus signed Djalo, and Manchester United is clearing its squad. Transfer news on January 22 Football news Today, 16:55 La Liga. Atlético narrowly defeated Granada on the road Football news Today, 16:39 Brighton and Wolverhampton failed to determine a victor in the 21st round of the Premier League Football news Today, 15:58 Inter secured a slender victory over Napoli, clinching the Super Cup Biathlon News Today, 15:38 The schedule of the European Biathlon Championships 2024 in the season 2023-24
Sport Predictions
Tennis Today Marta Kostyuk vs Coco Gauff prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Tennis Today Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Football 23 jan 2024 Syria vs India prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Football 23 jan 2024 Australia vs Uzbekistan prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Boxing 23 jan 2024 Artem Dalakyan vs Seigo Akui prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Football 23 jan 2024 Hatayspor vs Alanyaspor prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Football 23 jan 2024 Iran vs UAE prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Football 23 jan 2024 Hong Kong vs Palestine prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Football 23 jan 2024 Guinea vs Senegal prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Football 23 jan 2024 Gambia vs Cameroon prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024