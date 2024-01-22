Egypt draws but advances to the knockout stage. Group B results in the AFCON

In the African Cup of Nations, the final matches in Group B took place, featuring Cape Verde against Egypt and Mozambique against Ghana.

Cape Verde - Egypt - 2:2

In the first half, the Egyptians dominated possession and had more shots on goal. They controlled the match, but towards the end of the first half, they conceded an unexpected goal. Benshimol managed to score for Cape Verde, giving them the lead.

Egypt took five minutes into the second half to level the score. Trezeguet marked a crucial goal for his team. In the dying minutes, Mostafa, assisted by Trezeguet, secured the victory for Egypt. After VAR review, the referees allowed the goal. It seemed destined to be the winning goal, but fate had other plans. Cape Verde accomplished the impossible and leveled the score.

The tournament hosts accumulate three points, advancing to the knockout stage from the second position. Cape Verde tops the group with seven points.

Mozambique - Ghana - 2:2

As early as the 15th minute, Jordan Ayew converted a penalty to put Ghana ahead. Ayew also doubled the advantage for Ghana with another penalty. Mozambique managed to score from the penalty spot in the 90+1st minute, and just three minutes later, Mandava equalized - 2:2.

Both teams earn two points. Ghana occupies the third position, while Mozambique is eliminated.