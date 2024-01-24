Another resignation at ACON. Tunisia national team fires head coach

The Tunisian national team has been left without a head coach, as reported by Transfer News Live.

Jalel Kadri has resigned from his position after the Tunisian national team failed to advance to the Africa Cup of Nations knockout stage. In a group with South Africa, Mali, and Namibia, Tunisia earned only two points and exited the tournament, finishing fourth in the group.

It is remarkable that Jalel Kadri became the assistant coach for the Tunisian national team in June 2021 for the second time. This time under the leadership of Mondher Kebaier, with whom he accompanied the team to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. During the tournament, he became the head coach in the Round of 16 as Kebaier contracted Covid-19.

On January 23, 2022, after the match against Nigeria in the Round of 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations, Jalel Kadri took over as the head coach.

He led the Tunisian national team to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. In a group with France, Denmark, and Australia, Tunisia managed to earn four points and even defeated the French national team. After the World Cup, Jalel Kadri extended his contract with the national team until 2024.