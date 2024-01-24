Another African national team has dismissed its head coach

The Ivorian Football Federation has dismissed the head coach of the national team Jean-Louis Gasset. This information was reported by RMC Sport, citing journalist Malick Traoré.

According to the source, on January 24, the French specialist was informed that he has been relieved of his position.

It is reported that the former midfielder of Nice and Nantes, Emersе Faé, will temporarily assume the duties of the team's head coach.

The French coach had been in charge of the Ivory Coast national team since 2022. Under Gasset's guidance, the Ivorians did not perform exceptionally well in the group stage of the home African Cup of Nations. The team finished third in its group, winning one match and losing two.

Nevertheless, the Elephants still have a chance to qualify for the Round of 16 of the tournament through the rankings of the best third-placed teams.

The Ghana Football Association previously announced the resignation of Chris Hughton from the position of head coach of the national team.