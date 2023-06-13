Andriy Yarmolenko left the club from the UAE
Football news Today, 14:55
Photo: Twitter Al Ain's /Author Unknown
The press service of "Al-Ain" announced on their official website the departure of Ukrainian footballer Andriy Yarmolenko.
The forward's contract with the club from the United Arab Emirates expires on June 30, 2023, and the parties have decided not to extend the agreement. As a result, the Ukrainian will become a free agent and will be able to join another club on a free transfer.
Yarmolenko, 33 years old, has been playing for "Al-Ain" since 2022. He has played a total of 33 matches in all competitions for the club, scoring 12 goals and providing six assists.
Related teams and leagues
