Anderlecht has signed another star player

Belgian side Anderlecht have completed the transfer of the Belgian national team player, 30-year-old striker Thorgan Hazard.

The former football player of Borussia Dortmund has signed a three-year contract with the titled club from Brussels.

According to Transfermarkt, the transfer fee for Eden Hazard was €4 million.

He has been playing with the German team since the summer of 2019. Last season, he lost his place in the starting XI, which is why he was sent on loan to the Dutch club PSV in the winter, where he played 13 matches, scored 2 goals and provided 1 assist.

As part of Borussia, the star football player spent most of his career. For the German team, he played 180 matches, scored 44 goals and made the same number of assists.

Before moving to Germany, he played for the Belgian Sylte-Waregem and the French Lens in France.

Hazard is an active player in the Belgian national team. As part of the main team of the country, he played 47 matches and scored 9 goals.

Recall that last summer Anderlecht added the goalkeeper of the Danish national team Kasper Schmeichel. Last season, the team completely failed, finishing only on the 11th line.