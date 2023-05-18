Ancelotti has uncovered the causes behind "Real" defeat in the Champions League

Yesterday, Real Madrid officially relinquished their title as the reigning champions of the UEFA Champions League.

In the second leg, the "Los Blancos" suffered a 0-4 defeat against Manchester City.

According to Real Madrid's manager, Carlo Ancelotti, their opponents outperformed them.

"We could have handled the ball better as we lost possession too frequently in the first half. The opponent proved to be stronger, which can happen in football. It is important to acknowledge the defeat. One cannot win all the time, and a loss can even help us better prepare for the upcoming season," stated Ancelotti, as reported by BT Sport.