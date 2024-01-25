Ancelotti has decided who will be the main goalkeeper in the next matches

Real Madrid's head coach, Carlo Ancelotti, has made the decision regarding the primary goalkeeper for the team in the upcoming matches.

As reported by Relevo, the Italian coach has opted to give preference to Andriy Lunin, who featured in matches against Barcelona (4:1) and Atletico Madrid (2:4) this month.

Lunin has convinced Ancelotti with his recent performances and also demonstrated commitment by training at the Valdebebas base on Tuesday, a day off for the rest of the team.

In the previous match against Almeria (3:2), Kepa Arrizabalaga started in the lineup, but his performance did not satisfy the coaching staff.

In the current season, Lunin has played 12 matches, conceding 11 goals and securing 5 clean sheets. Kepa has played 18 matches, conceding 18 goals and achieving 7 clean sheets.

On January 27th, Real Madrid will face Las Palmas in the 22nd round of La Liga, followed by matches against Getafe and Atletico.