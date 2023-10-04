An evening of comebacks in the UCL. Shakhtar defeats Antwerp, Atletico overcomes Feyenord

In the first two matches of the Champions League on Wednesday, October 4th, Antwerp and Atletico hosted Shakhtar and Feyenoord respectively at their home stadiums.

Antwerp 2-3 Shakhtar

The Belgian team started the game with an early goal in the third minute. Furthermore, the home team continued to press against Shakhtar and doubled their lead in the 33rd minute, with Balikwisha scoring the goal. After the first half, Antwerp held a comfortable 2-0 lead.

However, after the break, Shakhtar did something incredible. In the 48th minute, Danilo Sikan reduced the deficit in the scoreline. Shakhtar realized they could score more and did just that in the 71st minute, thanks to Rakitsky's free-kick goal. Just five minutes later, the Ukrainian team took the lead. Antwerp's goalkeeper made a mistake by failing to secure the ball in his hands, and after Nazarina's shot, Sikan completed his brace by scoring into the empty net.

In the final minute of added time, Antwerp missed a penalty. Thus, Shakhtar secured their first victory of the season in the Champions League, earning three points.

Atletico 3-2 Feyenoord

The match didn't start the way Atletico wanted. In the 7th minute, the Dutch team opened the scoring with an own goal, and five minutes later, Alvaro Morata equalized for Atletico. Feyenoord managed to score again in the first half, with David Ganzko restoring the lead for the visitors in the 34th minute. However, Atletico equalized once again. In injury time, Griezmann found the back of the net.

After the break, Alvaro Morata completed his brace and, for the first time in the match, put Diego Simeone's team ahead. Despite pressure from the Dutch side, Atletico held on and secured a hard-fought victory in the second round of the Champions League.