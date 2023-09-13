An easy match for Argentina and a difficult victory for Brazil: results of the 2026 World Cup qualif

On the night of September 13, the next qualifying matches for the 2026 World Cup took place in South America.

The first to play their match were the reigning world champions, the Argentines, who defeated the Colombian team on the road without any problems with a score of 3:0. It is interesting that the captain and leader of the Argentina national team, Lionel Messi, who was diagnosed with an injury, did not take part in this meeting.

Already late at night, European time, other matches took place. Ecuador, in a bitter struggle at home, defeated Uruguay with a score of 2:1, Venezuela achieved a minimal victory over Paraguay at home - 1:0, and Chile and Colombia played out a goalless draw.

In the final match of the day, the Brazilian national team played away against the Peruvian team and faced big problems. The Brazilians were able to score only before the end of regulation time. Marquinhos chalked up the goal.

After two rounds, Brazil and Argentina are leading the selection, with six points each. The Colombian team is in third place with four points.