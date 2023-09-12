RU RU NG NG
Main News Even without Messi: the Argentina national team destroyed the opponent in the 2026 World Cup qualify

Even without Messi: the Argentina national team destroyed the opponent in the 2026 World Cup qualify

Football news Yesterday, 23:36
Even without Messi: the Argentina national team destroyed the opponent in the 2026 World Cup qualify Photo: Argentina national team Twitter

At the Hernando Siles stadium in La Paz on the night of September 13, a qualifying match for the 2026 FIFA World Cup was held, in which Bolivia hosted the reigning world champions Argentina.

Without much difficulty, the visiting team won with a score of 3:0.

For the Argentine national team, the goals were scored by Enzo Fernandez in the 31st minute, Nicholas Tagliafico in the 42nd minute and Nicholas Gonzalez in the 83rd minute.

It is interesting that at the end of the first half the home team remained in the minority after Roberto Fernandez was sent off.

It is also worth noting that the captain and leader of the Argentina national team, Lionel Messi, did not take part in the match. According to preliminary data, the star football player has health problems.

The Bolivian national team suffered a second defeat in two qualifying matches for the world championship, while the Argentine national team won a second victory.

Ten national teams are participating in qualifying for the 2026 World Cup in South America. The first six teams in the final table will go to the world championship. The seventh place will play a playoff match against teams from other regions to determine the final two spots in the tournament.

