The press service of Al-Nasr from the United Arab Emirates has officially announced the signing of forward Manolo Gabbiadini from Sampdoria.

The transfer fee has not been disclosed. The player has signed a contract with the new club, which will be valid until the summer of 2026. Gabbiadini's contract with the UAE club is worth three million euros per year.

The 31-year-old Gabbiadini previously played for Sampdoria from 2013 to 2014 and then rejoined the club in 2019. He has made a total of 177 appearances for the Genoa-based club in all competitions, scoring 52 goals and providing 18 assists. Earlier in his career, he also played for Atalanta, Chievo, Juventus, Bologna, Napoli, and Southampton.

Gabbiadini has been representing the Italian national team since 2012. He has played 13 matches for the Italian national team, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

It's worth noting that in the previous season, Sampdoria finished in the last, 20th place in the Serie A table, leading to their relegation to Serie B. Currently, Al-Nasr holds the ninth position in the UAE Pro League table.