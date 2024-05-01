Zaire-Emery becomes the youngest participant in the UCL semifinals. Borussia - PSG team lineups

In the inaugural semifinal fixture of the UEFA Champions League, slated for Wednesday, May 1st, Borussia Dortmund will grace the Signal Iduna Park stadium against Paris Saint-Germain.

Kickoff is scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time. A week hence, on May 7th, the return leg will unfold in France. Both sides have already unveiled their starting lineups for this encounter.

The focal point of attention lies in the participation of Warren Zaire-Emery, aged 18 years and 54 days, making him the youngest contender in the UEFA Champions League semifinals, set to kick off the match from the outset. Additionally, it's noteworthy that Marco Reus commences from the bench for Dortmund, while Kimpembe is entirely absent from today's proceedings.

Borussia Dortmund Starting XI

Paris Saint-Germain Starting XI