The first Serie B club to be promoted has been announced

The first Serie B club to secure promotion to the next season's top flight has been revealed.

On May 1st, Parma played to a 1-1 draw against Bari, securing their ticket to the elite division of Italian football. The 'Crusaders' are now guaranteed to finish no lower than second place, granting them automatic promotion.

As a result, Parma will make their return to the summit of Italian football, where they last competed in the 2020-21 season.

While Parma has never clinched the Serie A title, the club boasts three Coppa Italia trophies, one Supercoppa Italiana, two UEFA Cups, one UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, and one UEFA Super Cup.

In Serie A, the club's highest achievement was securing the runners-up position in the 1996-97 season.