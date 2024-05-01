Fluminense aims to bring back a Brazilian legend to their club

Thiago Silva could make a return to his native Brazil. Fluminense has expressed interest in the central defender.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the contract is nearly ready, but the player himself is not in a rush. Currently, he is deliberating between Europe and Brazil with several options on the table. Nevertheless, in any case, Thiago's children will remain in Chelsea.

Chelsea's central defender Thiago Silva has announced that he will leave Chelsea after the conclusion of the 2023-24 season. Chelsea's official channels released a video where the legendary footballer announced his departure from the London club after four years.

Recall that on August 28, 2020, Silva joined Chelsea, signing a contract with the club until the end of the 2020/21 season with the option to extend for a year. On September 23, 2020, he made his debut for the Blues in the third round of the Football League Cup against Barnsley. Three days later, he played his first Premier League match against West Bromwich Albion.

During his career at Chelsea, Thiago Silva won the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup. He played 151 matches and scored nine goals.