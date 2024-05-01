The wunderkind from PSG become the second youngest player in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals

PSG traveled to face Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final.

In the starting lineup of the Parisian team, the match will be started by the young French midfielder, Warren Zaire-Emery.

At the age of 18 years and 54 days, the midfielder became the second-youngest player to start a Champions League semi-final match.

The youngest player in the history of the Champions League semi-finals remains Julian Draxler. The German, at the age of 17 years and 226 days, started in the match for Schalke against Manchester United in May 2011. Kilian Mbappé (18 years, 134 days) ranks third in the Monaco - Juventus match in May 2017.

In November, Zaire-Emery made his debut for the French national team, setting a historical record. The midfielder, who was then 17 years old, became the youngest player in the history of 'Le Bleu.' He stepped onto the field at the age of 17 years, 8 months, and 10 days, and scored a goal in his very first match for the national team.

PSG recently signed a new contract with the talented midfielder until June 2029.