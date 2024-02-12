All women's basketball teams participating in the 2024 Olympics have been determined

All 12 women's basketball teams that will participate in the 2024 Olympics have been determined, as reported by the FIBA website.

The qualified teams include Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Nigeria, Puerto Rico, Serbia, Spain, and the United States. According to the results of the Olympic qualifying tournaments, the MVP awards were granted to Emma Meesseman from Belgium, Gabby Williams from France, May Yamamoto from Japan, and Ezi Magbegor from Australia.

Additionally, it was announced on the official website that for the first time in Olympic history, each medal will feature a symbolic piece of metal, inspired by the Eiffel Tower. Organizers stated that each medal is “adorned with a little piece of Paris and a symbol of France.” In the 20th century, renovation work was conducted on the elevators of the Eiffel Tower. As a result, these pieces were permanently detached and carefully preserved.

As a reminder, the 2024 Olympics will take place from July 26th to August 11th.