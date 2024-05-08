RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Manchester City have made a decision on Guardiola's future

Manchester City have made a decision on Guardiola's future

Football news Today, 03:27
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
Manchester City have made a decision on Guardiola's future Manchester City have made a decision on Guardiola's future

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola is contracted to his club until July 2025. And what will happen next is a big mystery for the public.

So, according to Football Insider, the management of the Citizens desperately want to extend the stay of the Spanish specialist in Manchester, but they realise that the final decision will be up to Guardiola.

The club do not want to give on their coach in the contract extension, which will be negotiated in the coming months. The same source denied claims that Guardiola will take charge of Bayern Munich at the end of this season.

Recall, earlier it was reported that Manchester City has already got used to the fact that the specialist will leave the team at the end of the contract and has already started looking for his replacement. It is reported that the new manager of the "citizens" may become the head coach of Girona Michel.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester City Premier League England
Popular news
The PSG fans astounded with a vibrant performance prior to the match against Borussia Dortmund Football news Yesterday, 15:38 VIDEO. Paris surprised: great performance in the Parc des Princes stands before the PSG vs Dortmund
The head coach of a top South American team has called up a player from the Amateur League Football news 06 may 2024, 09:39 The head coach of a top South American team has called up a player from the Amateur League
Football news 05 may 2024, 13:24 Bayer repeated the all-time record for matches without defeat
A Hollywood celebrity has become a co-proprietor of Leeds United Football news 05 may 2024, 06:58 A Hollywood celebrity has become a co-owner of Leeds United
Another Saudi Arabian club enters the race for Jose Mourinho Football news 05 may 2024, 05:56 Saudi Arabian club enters battle for Jose Mourinho
VIDEO. It was awkward. Fans of the Dutch club started celebrating the victory too early Football news 04 may 2024, 06:04 VIDEO. It was awkward. Fans of the Dutch club started celebrating the victory too early
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 04:01 (VIDEO) Borussia Dortmund's main player nearly injured during celebration Hockey news Today, 04:00 What you need to know about the World Championships 2024? Format, key dates, history, favorites Football news Today, 03:36 Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich Predicted line-ups and latest news Football news Today, 03:27 Manchester City have made a decision on Guardiola's future Baseball News Today, 02:42 MLB regular season 2023-24: schedule, results and standings Hockey news Today, 01:40 Stanley Cup 2024: schedule, results and bracket Basketball news Today, 01:27 NBA Playoffs 2024: schedule, results and bracket Football news Yesterday, 17:34 The 35-year-old defender was named the best player of the semi-final. PSG vs Dortmund player ratings Football news Yesterday, 16:52 A second chance for Reus and Hummels. Borussia Dortmund reached the final of the Champions League Basketball news Yesterday, 16:21 The second participant in the EuroLeague Final Four has been determined
Sport Predictions
Tennis Today Naomi Osaka vs Clara Burel prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 Football Today Zrinjski vs Borac prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 Football Today Brugge vs Fiorentina prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 Basketball Today Monaco vs Fenerbahce prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 Football Today Stellenbosch vs AmaZulu prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 Football Today Orlando Pirates vs Chippa United prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 Football Today Polokwane City vs Richards Bay prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 Football Today Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 Football Today Fatih Karagumruk vs Trabzonspor prediction and betting tips – May 8, 2024 Football Today Real Madrid vs Bayern prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 by Jason Collins