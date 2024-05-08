Manchester City have made a decision on Guardiola's future

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola is contracted to his club until July 2025. And what will happen next is a big mystery for the public.

So, according to Football Insider, the management of the Citizens desperately want to extend the stay of the Spanish specialist in Manchester, but they realise that the final decision will be up to Guardiola.

The club do not want to give on their coach in the contract extension, which will be negotiated in the coming months. The same source denied claims that Guardiola will take charge of Bayern Munich at the end of this season.

Recall, earlier it was reported that Manchester City has already got used to the fact that the specialist will leave the team at the end of the contract and has already started looking for his replacement. It is reported that the new manager of the "citizens" may become the head coach of Girona Michel.