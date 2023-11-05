All participants in the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup have been determined

RU RU NG NG
Football news 05 nov 2023, 02:38
Robert Sykes
The final match of the Copa Libertadores was held yesterday, with Fluminense emerging victorious.

Following this match, all the participants for the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia have been determined.

The tournament will take place in the Saudi city of Jeddah, at two arenas, the "King Abdullah Sports City" and the "Prince Abdullah al-Faisal Stadium." The first match of the tournament is scheduled for December 12, with the final taking place on December 22.

Participants in the tournament will include the winners of club competitions from each of the six confederations and the host country's champion. It's worth noting that starting in 2025, the tournament will adopt an expanded format and be held every four years. However, for this year, FIFA has decided to maintain the previous format of the Championship.

List of participants in the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup:

  • Fluminense - Winner of the 2023 Copa Libertadores
  • Manchester City - Winner of the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League
  • Urawa Red Diamonds - Winner of the 2022 AFC Champions League
  • Leon - Winner of the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League
  • Al-Ahli - Winner of the 2022/23 CAF Champions League
  • Auckland City - Winner of the 2023 OFC Champions League
  • Al-Ittihad - Winner of the 2022/23 Saudi Arabian Pro League

The current tournament format involves teams entering the competition at various stages.

In the first round, Al-Ittihad will face Auckland City on December 12.

In the second round, the winner of the first-round match will meet Al-Ahli, and Leon will compete against Urawa Red Diamonds in a head-to-head match, both scheduled for December 15.

In the semifinals, the winner of the first match in the second round will face Fluminense on December 18, and the winner of the Leon vs. Urawa Red Diamonds match will play against Manchester City on December 19.

Following this, we can expect the final match between the winners of the semifinals and a third-place match between the teams that did not advance from the previous round, both scheduled for December 22.

