Algeria suspends football championship due Israel-Hamas war

The Algerian Football Federation has decided to temporarily suspend the national championship.

The decision was linked to the fact that the situation between Palestine and Israel has worsened.

The organization's press service writes that it expresses solidarity with the fraternal Palestinian resistance and as a sign of respect for the memory of the worthy and heroic martyrs who died as a result of the brutal Zionist aggression in the Gaza Strip against the people of occupied Palestine.

"The Algerian Football Federation (FAF) has decided to temporarily suspend all football competitions and matches until further notice," the statement said.

Let us recall that on October 7, 2023, the Palestinian Hamas movement attacked Israel, after which both sides of the conflict declared the start of war.

The bloody confrontation has led to renewed violence, with thousands of civilians reported dead.