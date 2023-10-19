RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Algeria suspends football championship due Israel-Hamas war

Algeria suspends football championship due Israel-Hamas war

Football news Today, 02:21
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Algeria suspends football championship due Israel-Hamas war Photo: open sources

The Algerian Football Federation has decided to temporarily suspend the national championship.

The decision was linked to the fact that the situation between Palestine and Israel has worsened.

The organization's press service writes that it expresses solidarity with the fraternal Palestinian resistance and as a sign of respect for the memory of the worthy and heroic martyrs who died as a result of the brutal Zionist aggression in the Gaza Strip against the people of occupied Palestine.

"The Algerian Football Federation (FAF) has decided to temporarily suspend all football competitions and matches until further notice," the statement said.

Let us recall that on October 7, 2023, the Palestinian Hamas movement attacked Israel, after which both sides of the conflict declared the start of war.

The bloody confrontation has led to renewed violence, with thousands of civilians reported dead.

Related teams and leagues
Ligue 1 Algeria
Popular news
Tonali, Fagioli, Zaniolo and even Bonucci. What you need to know about the betting scandal in Italy Football news Today, 02:52 Tonali, Fagioli, Zaniolo and even Bonucci. What you need to know about the betting scandal in Italy
Debts of 3 million euros. Fagioli testified at the prosecutor's office Football news Today, 02:27 Debts of 3 million euros. Fagioli testified at the prosecutor's office
Inter Miami without Messi miraculously escaped defeat Football news Today, 00:25 Inter Miami without Messi miraculously escaped defeat
Manuel Neuer has received permission to participate in the matches Football news Yesterday, 17:59 Manuel Neuer has received permission to participate in the matches
Ottawa - Washington, Detroit - Pittsburgh. NHL Game Previews Hockey news Yesterday, 17:25 Ottawa - Washington, Detroit - Pittsburgh. NHL Game Previews
Neymar is expected to be sidelined for approximately a year due to injury Football news Yesterday, 16:44 Neymar is expected to be sidelined for approximately a year due to injury
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 02:52 Tonali, Fagioli, Zaniolo and even Bonucci. What you need to know about the betting scandal in Italy Football news Today, 02:27 Debts of 3 million euros. Fagioli testified at the prosecutor's office Football news Today, 02:21 Algeria suspends football championship due Israel-Hamas war Football news Today, 01:27 Neymar shared his emotions for the first time after his terrible injury Football news Today, 00:51 Real champions. Argentina have yet to concede a goal since winning the 2022 World Cup Football news Today, 00:44 Benzema will sue the French minister. The football player was accused of having links with terrorist Football news Today, 00:25 Inter Miami without Messi miraculously escaped defeat Football news Today, 00:14 Neymar spoke about his terrible injury Football news Today, 00:04 Women's Champions League. All participants in the group stage are known Football news Yesterday, 23:52 Salah stood up for the Palestinian people
Sport Predictions
Football Today Al Nasr vs Al Ain prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023 Football Today Rebordosa vs Braga prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023 Football 22 oct 2023 Polytechnica Iasi vs Sepsi prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023