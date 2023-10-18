Nice punished its player who supported Palestine

The management of the French “Nice” released an official statement after the scandal with their player.

As you know, team defender Youssef Atal publicly supported Palestine and even called for a “black day for the Jews.”

“As soon as Youssef Atal returned from the Algerian national team, where he had been since October 9, the directors of Nice contacted him for a conversation.

The club understands that the player has acknowledged his mistake by quickly removing the post and issuing a public apology in writing.

We perfectly understand the nature of the publication and its seriousness. In this regard, we have decided to take immediate disciplinary action against the player, pending any action that may be taken by the sporting and legal authorities. The club has therefore decided to suspend Youssef Atal until further notice.

We would like to make it clear to the world community that the reputation and unity of Nice are the result of the behavior of all its employees, which must be consistent with the values ​​promoted by the institution. The club reaffirms its strong commitment to ensuring that peace prevails over all other considerations,” the French club said in a statement.