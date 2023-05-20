Alexis Sanchez could make a return to the English Premier League

Forward Alexis Sanchez from Marseille could potentially return to the English Premier League.

According to AS, the 34-year-old Chilean has caught the attention of local club Arsenal.

Interestingly, Sanchez has previously played for Arsenal from 2014 to 2018.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is also monitoring Sanchez as a potential replacement for Lionel Messi.

Sanchez's contract is set to expire at the end of the current season.