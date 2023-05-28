"Alexandria" - "Zorya" - 0:2 (match highlights)

In the 29th round of the Ukrainian Premier League, "Zorya" achieved a 2-0 victory over "Alexandria" in an away match.

The goals by Nazariy Rusyn and Serhiy Buletsa secured the victory for the Luhansk club.

With 64 points, "Zorya" currently occupies the third place in the league table, closely trailing "Dnipro-1" in second place based on additional criteria. "Alexandria" remains in fifth place with 43 points.

"Alexandria" - "Zorya" - 0:2 (0:2)

Goals: Rusyn, 9 - 0:1, Buletsa, 25 - 0:2

"Alexandria": Shevchenko, Baboglo, Kovalec, Kulakov (Kozhushko, 67), Miroshnichenko, Sihayev, Loginov, Shulyanskiy (Matyushenko, 89), Skorko (Kobzar, 76), Kopyna, Rybalka (Mustafaev, 46).

"Zorya": Saputin, Batagov, Imerkhev, Butko, Vantukh, Brazhko (Smijan, 90+4), Shakhov, Rusyn (Polehennko, 74), Buletsa (Pohorielyi, 74), Antyukh (Drishlyuk, 64), Myshnev (Khakhlev, 64).

Video review of the match

