EN RU
Main News "Alexandria" - "Zorya" - 0:2 (match highlights)

"Alexandria" - "Zorya" - 0:2 (match highlights)

Football news Today, 12:15
"Alexandria" - "Zorya" - 0:2 (match highlights) Photo: Instagram "Alexandria" / Author unknown

In the 29th round of the Ukrainian Premier League, "Zorya" achieved a 2-0 victory over "Alexandria" in an away match.

The goals by Nazariy Rusyn and Serhiy Buletsa secured the victory for the Luhansk club.

With 64 points, "Zorya" currently occupies the third place in the league table, closely trailing "Dnipro-1" in second place based on additional criteria. "Alexandria" remains in fifth place with 43 points.

"Alexandria" - "Zorya" - 0:2 (0:2)
Goals: Rusyn, 9 - 0:1, Buletsa, 25 - 0:2

"Alexandria": Shevchenko, Baboglo, Kovalec, Kulakov (Kozhushko, 67), Miroshnichenko, Sihayev, Loginov, Shulyanskiy (Matyushenko, 89), Skorko (Kobzar, 76), Kopyna, Rybalka (Mustafaev, 46).

"Zorya": Saputin, Batagov, Imerkhev, Butko, Vantukh, Brazhko (Smijan, 90+4), Shakhov, Rusyn (Polehennko, 74), Buletsa (Pohorielyi, 74), Antyukh (Drishlyuk, 64), Myshnev (Khakhlev, 64).

Video review of the match

Don't miss: "Shakhtar" thrashed "Dnipro-1" and became the champion of Ukraine.

Sasko Inga Sasko Inga Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
FC Olexandriya Zorya Premier League Ukraine
Popular news
"Chelsea" has signed a contract with a new head coach Football news Today, 13:15 "Chelsea" has signed a contract with a new head coach
Goalkeeper of PSG hospitalized in critical condition due to a horse Football news Today, 11:15 Goalkeeper of PSG hospitalized in critical condition due to a horse
"Shakhtar" has become the champion of Ukraine Football news Today, 09:57 "Shakhtar" has become the champion of Ukraine
Messi brought PSG the title of Ligue 1 champion Football news Yesterday, 16:54 Messi brought PSG the title of Ligue 1 champion
The club of Cristiano Ronaldo was unable to become the champion of Saudi Arabia Football news Yesterday, 16:13 The club of Cristiano Ronaldo was unable to become the champion of Saudi Arabia
Rodrigo brought victory to Real in an away La Liga match Football news Yesterday, 14:59 Rodrigo brought victory to Real in an away La Liga match
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:33 "Arsenal" achieved a resounding victory in the final round of the Premier League Football news Today, 13:15 "Chelsea" has signed a contract with a new head coach Football news Today, 12:55 Real Madrid could be bolstered by Liverpool striker Football news Today, 12:42 Vinicius Junior and Rodrigo have been called up to the Brazilian national team for the June matches Football news Today, 12:30 Midfielder Ceballos from Real Madrid shared a photo of his leg after a tackle by Acuna Football news Today, 12:15 "Alexandria" - "Zorya" - 0:2 (match highlights) Football news Today, 11:55 Shakhtar 3-0 Dnipro-1 (video review) Football news Today, 11:42 Tuchel decided not to leave Bayern Football news Today, 11:30 "Napoli" missed out on victory in their away match in Serie A Football news Today, 11:15 Goalkeeper of PSG hospitalized in critical condition due to a horse
Sport Predictions
Football 29 may 2023 Young Boys vs Winterthur predictions and betting tips on May 29, 2023 Football 29 may 2023 Zurich vs Lugano: predictions and betting tips on May 29, 2023 Football 29 may 2023 St. Gallen vs Sion: predictions and betting tips on May 29, 2023 Football 29 may 2023 Basel vs Grasshoppers predictions and betting tips on May 29, 2023 Football 30 may 2023 Sivasspor vs Konyaspor predictions and betting tips on May 30, 2023 Football 30 may 2023 Istanbulspor vs Adana Demirspor predictions and betting tips on May 30, 2023 Football 30 may 2023 Fenerbahçe vs Antalyaspor predictions and betting tips on May 30, 2023 Football 30 may 2023 Giresunspor vs Trabzonspor predictions and betting tips on May 30, 2023