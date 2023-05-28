Shakhtar 3-0 Dnipro-1 (video review)

The victory was secured for the Donetsk club by goals from Artem Bondarenko, Daniil Sikan, and Taras Stepanenko.

With 72 points, "Shakhtar" guaranteed themselves the first place in the Premier League standings. "Dnipro-1" remained in second place with 64 points.

"Shakhtar" - "Dnipro-1" - 3:0 (1:0)

Goals: Bondarenko, 9 - 1:0, Sikan, 55 - 2:0, Stepanenko, 59 - 3:0

"Shakhtar": Trubin, Konoplya (Mykhaylychenko, 31), Bondar, Rakitskiy, Matviyenko, Stepanenko, Zubkov (Shved, 82), Bondarenko (Nazariy, 82), Sudakov, Kryskiv (Topalov, 71), Sikan (Kelsi, 71).

"Dnipro-1": Rybak, Kaplyenko (Hayner, 62), Adamyuk, Sarapyy, Pasich (Tanchyk, 74), Tankovsky (Kohut, 66), Blanco (Rybchynsky, 62), Pikhalenok, Peglow, Gutsulyak (Luchkevych, 74), Dovbyk.

Red cards: Peglow (90+6), Nazariy (90+6), Trubin (90+8).

Video review of the match.

