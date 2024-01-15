RU RU NG NG
Ajax is ready to sacrifice money for the invitation of Henderson

Ajax is ready to sacrifice money for the invitation of Henderson

Football news Yesterday, 12:35
Ajax is ready to sacrifice money for the invitation of Henderson

The transfer of Jordan Henderson is a top priority for Ajax in the current window. The Dutch club is reportedly ready to make a substantial permanent move for the player, even if it involves considerable financial outlay.

As stated by Dutch journalist Marcel van der Kraan in a conversation with Sky Sports, a salary of five million pounds per year is the maximum at Ajax, and exceeding this limit is considered highly unusual.

However, Ajax's current sporting challenges seem to have led the club to consider surpassing their usual budget to offer Jordan Henderson what could potentially be the highest salary in their history. In his current club Al-Ittihad, Henderson is earning around 18 million pounds annually.

Previously, Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen had also expressed interest in the midfielder. There were also reports of Juventus being interested, but the Turin-based club later turned down the opportunity to sign Henderson.

Currently, the player is eager to leave Saudi Arabia as quickly as possible due to dissatisfaction with the living conditions in the Middle East.

After spending 12 years at Liverpool, Henderson moved to Al-Ittihad, signing a three-year contract for 14 million euros. In 17 appearances in the Saudi Arabian league, he registered three assists.

Sport Predictions
