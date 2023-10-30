Ajax has a new head coach

John van 't Schip, who previously played for the Ajax, has been appointed interim head coach of team from Amsterdam.

According to the source, starting in the summer of 2024, the specialist will move to the position of technical manager of the club.

The contract between van 't Schip and Ajax will last less than two years - until June 2025.

It is already known for sure that the former coach of the Greek national team will work as head coach until the end of the current season.

Let us remind you that following the results of eight rounds in the Dutch championship, Ajax ranks last, 18th in the table, gaining only five points. After a disastrous start, the team fired head coach Maurice Stein.

In the last championship, the Amsterdam team took third place.

John van 't Schip previously worked with PEC Zwolle, Melbourne City and Guadalajara. In the late 1990s and early 2000s, he also worked for Ajax. From 2004 to 2008 he was assistant coach of the Netherlands national team.