AC Milan comfortably dealt with Rennes at their home ground

In the 1/16 final match of the Europa League, Milan hosted Rennes at their home ground, San Siro, on Thursday, February 15th.

In the first half, Milan dominated and controlled the game. They managed to convert their advantage into a goal in the 32nd minute, with Loftus-Cheek being the scorer. The teams went into halftime with Milan holding a narrow lead.

After the break, the home team immediately scored two more goals. First, in the 48th minute, Loftus-Cheek completed his brace to double the lead. Just five minutes later, Milan extended their lead to 3-0 with a goal from Rafael Leao. Pioli's team maintained their comfortable advantage.

Milan secured a convincing 3-0 victory in the first leg of the Europa League 1/16 final. The second leg will take place next week.

Europa League. 1/16 Final

Milan 3-0 Rennes

Goals: 1-0 (32' Loftus-Cheek), 2-0 (48' Loftus-Cheek), 3-0 (53' Leao)