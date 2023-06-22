A world-renowned DJ bought a penthouse from a Spartak Moscow player

Dutch DJ Martin Garrix has bought a penthouse from former Dutch player Quincy Promes.

As you know, the Russian Spartak player has big problems with the Dutch law enforcement authorities. In his homeland, he has already been sentenced to prison in absentia for assaulting his brother with a knife.

As the source writes, the forward sold his real estate for the sum of € 2.5 million.

The deal to sell the property was signed by the mother of the footballer, as he is afraid to leave Russia.