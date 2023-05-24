A well-known journalist appreciated the prospects of Mudryk in Chelsea

English journalist Nizar Kinsella spoke out about Ukrainian Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk.

He noted that the transfer to the London club was too big a step forward for the Ukrainian, given his little experience of playing at a high level.

However, according to the journalist, it is not a mistake for Chelsea, as Mudryk has the potential to become a top footballer.

Kinsella also noted that Mauricio Pochettino should be the next Chelsea coach to unlock the potential of Mudryk and other young players.