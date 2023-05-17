A prominent football agent has shared his thoughts on Lionel Messi's future

Renowned football agent Rafael Pimenta has expressed his opinion on Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi and his choice of a new club.

According to the agent, Messi deserves to choose a place where he will feel the utmost comfort to conclude his career.

"Messi is one of the greatest footballers of all time, and he has earned the right to do so," he stated.

It should be noted that the Argentinean joined PSG in the summer of 2021, and his contract is set to expire at the end of the current season.

In the ongoing French championship, Messi has played 29 matches, scoring 15 goals and providing 15 assists.